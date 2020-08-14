'Kundali Bhagya' And 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Fare Well As Per The BAARC TRP Report

The television ratings for the first week of August have been unveiled and the Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya has grabbed the top spot in the list. It seems that the ongoing wedding track in the show has been received well by the fans.

The second spot has been grabbed the new show Anupamaa which has started airing in Star Plus and stars Rupali Ganguly as well as Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. The recently released show had received a positive response from the masses. The third spot has been garnered by The Kapil Sharma Show which had started airing its new episodes from this week.

Kapil Sharma's show sees the third position

The comedy show had amassed a favorable response after its comeback. The first episode of the show had featured actor Sonu Sood who has been indulging in several humanitarian causes amidst the ongoing lockdown. The fourth spot was grabbed by the comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah starring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, and others in the main role.

The ongoing plot of the show promises to keep the fans hooked as it will be centered around Bapuji essayed by Amit Bhatt going missing. The fifth position in the BARC TRP Rating has been grabbed by the show, Choti Sardarni. The show stars Avinash Rekhi, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, and Anita Raaj. The above shows have reportedly also managed to fare well consistently earlier in the BARC TRP rating.

'Barrister Babu' acquires the seventh position

The show Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki grabbed the sixth position. It stars Jigyasa Singh and Kamya Punjabi in the lead roles. The seventh position in the TRP report has been amassed by Barrister Babu. The show which airs on Colors TV is based on the concept of child marriage. It stars Pravisht Mishra, Aura Bhatnagar, and Pranali Rathod.

The show Kumkum Bhagya starring Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha is at the eight positions. Even though the Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got decent ratings, it has slipped from its earlier top positions on the BAARC TRP tating. Other shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein and Yeh Jadu Hain Jinn Ka have also seen slight growth in TRP.

