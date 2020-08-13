'Kundali Bhagya' New Promo Shows Karan Hugging Preeta As A Lamp Hits Him In The Back

Kundali Bhagya is currently gearing up for a range of new drama in the show. Earlier, the show's leads Preeta and Karan were about to be separated when Karan was set to get married to Mahira. As the show gears up for the lead couple's reunion, take a look at the newest promo for one of the show's upcoming episodes released by a fan club.

Kundali Bhagya's new promo features Preeta in Karan's embrace

A fan club of Preeta aka Shraddha Arya took to their social media to share a scene from one of Kundali Bhagya's upcoming episodes. Shraddha Arya also shared the same video in her social media stories. In the video, Preeta is shown lost in Karan's embrace and just then, a lamp hits him on the shoulder saving Preeta from being hurt by it.

Mahira and Karan's wedding sequence also witnessed a lot of drama. Karan ends up postponing the wedding because he starts second-guessing everything and feels that it would be best to postpone the wedding. On the other side, Preeta decides to attend the wedding with an 'I don't care' attitude and to show Karan that it does not bother her.

The show is finally gearing up for the reunion of Karan and Preeta, and fans are quite excited about it. Reacting on the video, one user wrote, "OMG no no I can’t wait ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ’” I am so excited ðŸ˜­". Another one wrote, "Yes I love this. I can't wait anymore â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜".

As some continued to be excited about the upcoming episodes, many others started speculating the backstory behind the scene in question. One user wrote, "Karan playing with Preeta's feelings or a dream". Another one wrote, "He must be in a dreamðŸ˜ ðŸ˜ ". As others felt that the moment was lived in Karan or Preeta's imagination, many others cheered for the possibility of it being true.

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off show of Kumkum Bhagya. The show began airing in 2017 and stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role. The initial plot of the show revolves around Karan who hates Preeta and marries her to make her life more miserable. Karan believes that she is the one responsible for all the problems in his family. The misunderstandings are eventually cleared and the two fall in love. They face a lot of obstacles when they decide to stay together.

