'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 12, 2020: Sherlyn Hides Prithvi In Her Room

In the August 12 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan, Sameer & Shrishti search Sherlyn’s room but cannot find the kidnapper. Preeta doubts Sherlyn because she lies to the police officers. She also sees her talking to a masked man.

The episode begins with Karan entering Sherlyn’s room while Sameer and Shrishti follow him holding the juice. They look for the kidnapper everywhere but couldn’t find him. On the other hand, Mahira thinks that Sherlyn is trying to double-cross her when she meets Preeta in the corridor. Preeta recalls their plan of killing Karan’s father and asks her how dare she even think of harming the Luthra’s. Meanwhile, Kareena interrupts their conversation and tells Mahira to stay away from Preeta and adds that she is unlucky for everyone.

Karan and Preeta fight to drink the juice

In the room, Sherlyn is about to drink the intoxicating juice but Shrishti snatches the glass from her hand. They leave and meet Preeta who feels thankful that she is carrying a glass of juice. She asks for a sip telling her she is thirsty. But Karan takes the glass from her hand declaring it was made for him. Preeta argues with him but Shrishti supports Karan. Angry Preeta leaves calling them selfish. In the end, Karan drinks the entire glass which makes Shrishti and Sameer extremely happy.

Sherlyn hides Prithvi in the cupboard

In the room, Prithvi requests Sherlyn to hide him because he didn’t want to end up in jail. Rishab along with the Police knock at their door and Sherlyn tells Prithvi to hide in her cupboard. She walks out of her room and says that Mahira is adjusting her lehenga and they can’t enter her room. Preeta overhears her conversation. Police & Rishab walk away saying that they will check the entire house and then return to search her room.

Prithvi gets stuck in the cupboard

Sherlyn tries to open her cupboard, but it gets stuck and the handle of the door breaks. Prithvi pleads her to do something or he will die with suffocation. Meanwhile, Preeta sees Mahira getting ready in another room and wonders why Sherlyn lied to the police. She peeks through Sherlyn’s window and notices her trying to open her cupboard. When the cupboard opens a masked man falls down. Shocked Preeta now knows that Sherlyn is helping the kidnapper. In the meantime, the police return after their search. Preeta holds a vase in her hand thinking, if the kidnapper jumps out of the window, she won’t let him escape. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

