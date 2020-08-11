Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Shares A Dance Video To Mark The Occasion Of Janmashtami

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya shared a dance video of herself on Instagram. Janmashtami is a festival of Hindus, that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the 11th avatar of Vishnu. On this special occasion, Shraddha Arya danced on the song Maiyya Yashoda and shared it on her Instagram account. Watch the video here:

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya shares dance video

Shraddha Arya shared the video of her dancing on the song Maiyya Yashoda on Instagram. The Kundali Bhagya fame actor was seen wearing an orange lehenga and a matching blouse. She wore a set of orange and gold bangles and paired it with large matching earrings. She tied her hair in a sleek low bun and completed her outfit with a net chunni.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For August 4: Karan Confronts Preeta After The Ceremony

Source: Shraddha Arya/Instagram

As soon as Shraddha Arya posted the video, fans went gaga over her dancing skills. Some commented that she looked 'beautiful' when dancing while some left love-heart emojis under her post. Shraddha Arya looked graceful as she danced. The song Maiyya Yashoda is from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update For August 5: Rishab Tries To Stop The Marriage

Krishna Janmashtami 2020

Krishna Janmashtami falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in Shravan. It is observed as the birth-day of Lord Krishna. It is considered as one of the most important festivals amongst Hindus which falls during the month of August or September. Devotees often fast on this day and indulge in kirtans.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 6, 2020: Preeta Walks Towards Mandap

Kundali Bhagya show

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic television series which premieres on Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura. Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off series of the show Kumkum Bhagya. The show Kundali Bhagya follows the love story of Karan and Preeta, who at first are enemies but the situation forces them to come together and they become friends, later falling in love.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For August 7, 2020: Karan's Wedding Functions Start

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.