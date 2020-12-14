'Kundali Bhagya' December 15 2020 Spoiler: Rakhi Takes A Stand For Preeta And Karan

In the Kundali Bhagya Dec 14 episode, since Karan tricks Preeta out of the room, she goes and sleeps in the hall. Later, Karan decides to bring her back in the room and picks her up and walks towards the room. Preeta then springs on her feet when Karan utters that she has put on weight and runs towards their bedroom, closing the door and making Karan wait outside. Karan sleeps in the hall when Kareena sees him there. She wakes him up but decides to use this against Preeta when he does not wake up.

The next morning, Preeta goes to the kitchen to find Mahira and Sherlyn already there. She mocks Sherlyn and decides to make tea for everyone. When Preeta leaves from the kitchen because Rakhi has called her, Mahira decides to spoil Preeta's tea. Mahira is about to add salt to the tea Preeta prepares but Kareena stops her.

Kundali Bhagya December 15, 2020, Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya December 15 episode, Rakhi tells Preeta and Karan to leave for their honeymoon to Manali. She tells them that they have been married for quite some time now and should spend some time together. Rakhi tells Preeta that they should leave for their honeymoon the next day itself. Sherlyn and Preeta are shocked by this decision taken by Rakhi. Rakhi later tells Mahira that Karan and Preeta are married and legally, they are husband and wife. She tells Mahira to accept the fact as soon as possible.

The show Kundali Bhagya is one of the highest-rated Hindi Indian TV shows. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles as Preeta and Karan. Kundali Bhagya follows the love story of Preeta and Karan, who are currently married on the show. However, the challenges in their lives never seem to stop.

