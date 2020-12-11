'Kundali Bhagya' Dec 11 2020 Spoiler: Karan Provokes Sherlyn To Complain Against Ramona

In Kundali Bhagya Dec 10 episode, Preeta and Srishti plan against Sherlyn. They decide to call everyone to the Luthra house and conduct a small pooja. Srishti calls everyone and tells them that Rakhi has called everyone. Sarla and Ramona come home and ask about Rakhi. The Panditji also comes to the Luthra house and starts with the preparations for the pooja. Meanwhile, Srishti tells Girish that she's feeling hungry.

Ramona suggests Girish serve Srishti some laddoos. Srishti eats the laddoos and starts acting giddy. Preeta and Srishti start acting and blame Ramona for adding poison to the sweets. Ramona tries hard to defend herself and eventually blurts out that she added poison in the sweets she brought yesterday and not in the sweets she brought today. Ramona is exposed in front of the entire Luthra family and everyone seems hurt by her words.

'Kundali Bhagya' December 11, 2020, Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya December 11 episode, Karan confronts Sherlyn to come with him to the police station to bail out Sarla. He tells her that she has always complained that no one in the Luthra family supports her so now he's standing by her side. Karan tells Sherlyn that now even if she wants to file a case against Ramona, he will be there to help her. Karan provokes Sherlyn to answer him but she stands there still and does not utter a word.

The show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular and highest rated Hindi TV shows. It stars Shraddha Arya and Karan Luthra who play the characters of Preeta and Karan. The show follows their love story and the hardships they face while trying to keep their love between them alive. Currently, on the show, Preeta and Karan are married but the challenges in their lives never seem to stop.

