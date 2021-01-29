'Kundali Bhagya' February 1, 2021 Spoiler: Akshay Calls Preeta To Meet Her In Person

In Kundali Bhagya January 29 episode, Srishti and Preeta regain consciousness after Babu hit their rickshaw with a truck. They get up and look for the evidence they found against Akshay. Srishti drops Preeta home and decides to leave for home. Meanwhile, Karan brings a bowl from Mahesh's room pretending to be him and applies Haldi to Kritika. Everyone gets emotional by Karan's kind gesture. Akshay thinks Babu might have done his job by now but is left shocked when Preeta comes back home safely. She gets a pen drive and tells everyone she has a surprise for Akshay and his family.

She tells everyone that the pictures she will be projecting now clearly depict the kind of person Akshay is. When Preeta starts projecting the pictures, she's shocked to find the pictures being replaced by the pictures she thought were in the pen drive. Akshay explains everyone and tells the story behind each of the pictures projected. Everyone thanks Preeta for portraying Akshay so beautifully. Sarla calls Srishti and tells her that Janki has fallen ill suddenly and asks her to come home. She asks some men to lock the windows with a wooden plank. Janki feels bad for Srishti as Sarla lies to her.

Kundali Bhagya February 1 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 1 episode, Sameer, Preeta and Srishti feel disappointed when their plan to expose Akshay fails miserably, while Akshay feels proud of himself. Karan forgets his fight with Preeta and feels love towards her again. He asks Preeta to take responsibility and make arrangements for Kritika's 'chooda' ceremony on his behalf. He tells her that he has an important meeting and cannot miss it.

Later, Akshay calls Preeta and asks her to meet him at the backside of the Luthra house. Preeta denies his request but Akshay tells her that he would be very happy if she comes and sees him once. Preeta doubts Akshay's intentions and begins to feel worried for Kritika. How will Preeta bring Akshay's truth in front of the Luthra family and save Kritika from getting married to him?

