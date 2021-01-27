'Kundali Bhagya' January 28, 2021 Spoiler: Karan To Find Out Akshay's Truth?

In Kundali Bhagya January 27 episode, Sarla worries for Preeta and goes to the temple to pray for her. Janki asks Sarla to call Preeta home to meet her but Sarla tells her that already a lot happened at the Luthra house the other day and she does not want to create more problems for her daughter. Sarla talks to Preeta through video call and alerts Preeta to take steps with necessary precautions. Srishti is about to leave for the Luthra house when Sarla stops her and asks her to back to her room. Srishti escapes her room from the window.

Meanwhile, Karan is mad at Preeta for creating a scene unnecessarily. He asks her not to create any scene in today's function. Kritika ignores Preeta but later tells her that she did so because of her mother. Akshay pretends to be mad at Preeta and asks Kritika to stay away from her. Later, Akshay provokes Preeta and the latter challenges Akshay to expose him as soon as possible. Akshay takes up the challenge when Karan walks in and asks them about the challenge. Akshay distracts Karan and takes him to the function.

Kundali Bhagya January 28, 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya January 28 episode, Sherlyn goes to Kritika's room and starts manipulating her against Preeta. She tells Kritika that Preeta's friendship is bad for her and her relationship with Akshay. Sherlyn tells Kritika that she might end up losing Akshay for the sake of saving her friendship and relationship with Preeta. Kritika is left shocked to hear this from Sherlyn.

The entire Luthra house gets ready for the Haldi ceremony and waits downstairs in the hall. Akshay gets a call and is shocked to hear what the other person said on the call. He asks the person on phone, how someone found some strong evidence against him, which can expose him completely. Karan overhears Akshay's phone conversation and finds something fishy. Will Karan finally believe Preeta and help her expose Akshay's truth in front of the Luthras.

