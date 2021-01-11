'Kundali Bhagya' Jan 12, 2021 Spoiler: Akshay To Admit His Mistake In Front Of Luthras?

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, the Luthra house is all decked up for Kritika's 'Jaago' ritual. Preeta wins everyone's hearts by serving guests with food and drinks. Mahira and Sherlyn get jealous by watching this. Ramona's mood lightens up and she tells Mahira that she has forgiven Sherlyn. Karan calls a few professional dancers to perform 'Boli' in their house. The Luthra family dances happily as the singers entertain them. Mahira and Ramona get jealous when Karan pulls Preeta to the dance floor and they dance together.

Srishti comes to the Luthra house and meets Preeta. She suggests Preeta steal Akshay's phone and find out his truth. Srishti goes to talk to Akshay when he notices Ruchika and leaves his phone near the drinks counter. Srishti gets happy to get Akshay's phone easily. Preeta follows Akshay who meets Ruchika and hugs her. Preeta decides to get Kritika and tell her the truth. Karan notices Preeta and Kritika worried and follows them.

Kundali Bhagya January 12, 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta gets Kritika to the room where Akshay and Ruchika were seen close to each other. She confronts Akshay and asks him where he hid the girl he was seen hugging a few minutes back. Akshay looks shocked at first but finally admits to Kritika that there was a girl with them in the room. Will Akshay admit that and tell everyone the truth between him and Ruchika?

Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic TV show starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles. The two lead actors play the roles of Karan and Preeta and the story of the show revolves around their love life. Currently, on the show, Karan's sister Kritika is about to get married to a boy named Akshay but Preeta finds out that he has been cheating on Kritika. How will Preeta prove that Akshay is not the perfect match for Kritika? Stay tuned to know.

