'Kundali Bhagya' January 5, 2021 Spoiler: Karan Teases Preeta & Flirts With Her

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Kritika, Karan and Preeta come back home. Rakhi and Kareena get happy to see them back again. Preeta tells Kareena that Akshay is back from Dubai and wants to settle in India. She says that he wants to get married to Kritika as soon as possible and will be coming home to the Luthra house with his mother to meet them. Kareena gets excited about her daughter's wedding and tells everyone that they have to make a lot of preparations.

Preeta tells everyone that she will take the responsibility for Kritika's wedding preparations. Kareena thanks her and everyone teases her for being nice to Preeta. Mahira and Sherlyn get upset that they failed to separate Preeta and Karan. Sherlyn asks Mahira to wait till the next move. Karan decides to tell his family about Mahira but Preeta stops him from doing so because of Kritika's wedding. Akshay and his mother come home the next day and fix Kritika's wedding with Akshay for the next week. At the Arora house, Srishti, Sarla and Janki talk about Preeta and get emotional.

Kundali Bhagya | January 5, 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan asks Preeta if she's going for shopping with Kritika. He tells Preeta that Kritika is his one and only sister and she should get everything she wants on her wedding. Preeta gets happy seeing Karan's love for Kritika and tells him that she finds him adorable sometimes. Karan then asks Preeta how she finds him the other times, to which she replies she does not like him the other times.

Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap that airs during the weekdays. The show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles of Karan and Preeta, respectively. The show follows the love story of Karan and Preeta who are married but face a lot of consequences and challenges from people who want to see them separated.

