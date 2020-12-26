'Kundali Bhagya' December 28, 2020 Spoiler: Preeta Gets Worried For Mahira And Karan

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Mahira intoxicates Karan by mixing a tablet in his drink. She decides to take advantage of him and also records everything as proof, to show it to the Luthra's. Sherlyn advises her that the recorded video will be proof to show others that Mahira is Karan's alleged wife and not Preeta. Meanwhile, Sherlyn locks Sameer, Srishti and Preeta in a storeroom at the hotel.

Sherlyn calls Mahira and keeps a phone near Preeta to show her the live telecast of Karan and Mahira's honeymoon. Sherlyn also calls Prithvi to tell him about her plan to ruin Preeta's honeymoon and her married life. Prithvi supports Sherlyn in her plan but also warns her to stay alert about Preeta, calling her a lioness.

Kundali Bhagya December 28, 2020, Spoiler

In this episode, Mahira decides to take advantage of Karan since he's intoxicated. Karan asks Mahira what she's up to and she tells him that if he wishes, she can entertain him till Preeta comes back. Mahira starts provoking Karan in an inappropriate way. Meanwhile, Sherlyn tells Preeta that Mahira will be spending the night with Karan because she's stuck in the storeroom.

Also Read: Christmas 2020: Fusion Of Classical Instruments And Jingle Bells Wins Internet; Watch

Sherlyn tells Preeta that Karan will be spending his honeymoon with Mahira and not her. Preeta shuts Mahira's mouth and tells her that she knows her Karan very well. Preeta assures Sherlyn that Karan won't take any wrong step and ruin their relationship this way. However, Preeta is worried about Karan and Mahira.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' December 18, 2020 Spoiler: Karan And Preeta Dance Their Hearts Out

Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap that airs during the weekdays. The show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles of Karan and Preeta, respectively. The show follows the love story of Karan and Preeta who are married but face a lot of consequences and challenges from people who want to see them separated.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update December 23: Srishti Learns About Mahira's Dirty Plan

Also Read: Delivery Man Busts Perfect Dance Moves While Shipping Package, CCTV Footage Sparks Humour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.