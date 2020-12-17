'Kundali Bhagya' December 18, 2020 Spoiler: Karan And Preeta Dance Their Hearts Out

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta drive to their honeymoon destination. Karan brings up the topic of them sleeping together in the same room. He tells her that she wants to sleep on the sofa and he knows that. Preeta tells Karan that she believes two people should know each other well before getting close. Karan agrees with Preeta but keeps on teasing her over her lip gloss and her nightdress.

Meanwhile, Sameer and Srishti get close and Rakhi sees them. She takes them to the Luthra house to meet Sarla. Mahira and Sherlyn decide to execute their plan. Mahira packs her bags to reach Karan and Preeta’s honeymoon destination before them. Sherlyn tells Mahira that she only cares for her lover who’s also the father of her unborn child. Karan and Preeta’s car breaks down and they halt at a Dhaba for a meal. A man who has been keeping a close eye on them informs Mahira that Karan and Preeta’s car has broken down.

Kundali Bhagya December 18, 2020 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya December 18 episode, Rakhi who visited Sarla at the Luthra house tells her that Karan and Preeta have gone on their honeymoon as two people but she only wishes that they come back as a couple, deeply in love. Sarla looks at Rakhi admiringly thinking that she wishes the same for them. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta's car breaks down and they wait at a Dhaba. The two enjoy themselves and dance their heart out at the Dhaba.

The show Kundali Bhagya is one of the highest-rated Hindi TV shows. It stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan. The show follows their love story and the challenges they face as a couple. Currently, on the show, Preeta and Karan are married and leave for their honeymoon. But the evil Mahira and Sherlyn who wish bad for them follows them couple to their honeymoon destination.

