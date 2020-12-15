Recap 2020: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Varun Badola & Other Male TV Celebs Who Impressed Viewers

Television actors have been garnering massive popularity with their roles in different shows. Additionally, many of them took to social media and expressed their views and love for the stars. During the pandemic, actors like Arjun Bijlani and Karan Jotwani marked their appearance on acclaimed web series. So, we have compiled a list of 10 versatile actors who have impressed their viewers on television that you must check out right away:

TV celebrities who impressed the audience

Varun Badola in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Varun Badola has been active on television and movies for a long time. Recently, he appeared in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan alongside Shweta Tiwari, which garnered popularity for its distinct storyline. Meanwhile, the actor also worked in a web series by Sony Liv this year, Your Honor. He played the role of Kaashi Samthar in the show.

Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Parth Samthaan, who is known for his role of Manik Malhotra in Kaise Yeh Yaariyaan, also appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Erica Fernandes. He has garnered numerous nods and accolades for his performance in the latter. Moreover, he has also appeared in different web series like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2, and Main Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Karan Jotwani in Qurbaan Hua

Karan Jotwani plays the role of Neelkanth Bhatt in Qurbaan Hua. During this year, besides starring in a new TV show, he also appeared in a web series, Bebakee. He featured alongside Kushal Tandon in the lead role.

Shaheer Sheikh in Paurashpur

Shaheer Sheikh has been quite active in the television industry with numerous shows and music videos. He garnered popularity with Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actor is starring in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Moreover, he appeared as Veer in Zee5’s Paurashpur.

Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar is known for his role as Prem in Sasural Simar Ka and Karan in Kundali Bhagya. He has also appeared as a host in various reality shows. Apart from Kundali Bhagya, he is starring in Naagin 5.

Arjun Bijlani in State of Siege: 26/ 11

Arjun Bijlani has appeared in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Left Right Left, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, to name a few. This year, he received Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards Films for his performances and contribution to the industry. Recently, the actor has appeared in Zee5’s State of Siege: 26/ 11.

Ali Asgar in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal

Ali Asgar has stunned everyone with his role of Dadi in Comedy Nights with Kapil, besides appearing in numerous acclaimed shows. As of now, he is starring in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal in the lead role. It is a historical comedy show features him as Emperor Akbar.

Namish Taneja in Aye Mere Humsafar

Namish Taneja has appeared in various shows like Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo. He has also received accolades for his role of Lakshya in Swaragini. He is appearing as Ved in Dangal TV’s Aye Mere Humsafar since August 2020.

Arhaan Behll in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!

Arhaan Behll has stunned everyone with his acting performances in shows like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, to name a few. He has gained popularity with Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! He plays the role of Kabir in the series.

Also read: Karwa Chauth: Tahira Kashyap's Mehendi Has A Connection With Coronavirus; Find Out How

Also read: Kirti Kulhari A Happy Child As She Takes A Ride With Little Baby Zoe; Watch Video

Shabir Ahluwalia in Kumkum Bhagya

Shabir Ahluwalia marked his television debut with Hip Hip Hurray and went on to gain recognition with other shows like Kayamath, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahi To Milenge, to name a few. He also worked in Bollywood movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala. The actor is the main lead in show Kumkum Bhagya. He has also appeared in Fixerr, a Zee5 and AltBalaji web series.

Also read: Maheep Kapoor Shares Her Karwa Chauth Pics Over The Years; See Photos

Also read: Karwa Chauth Quotes For Husband To Wish Them On The Auspicious Occasion

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.