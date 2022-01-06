Kundali Bhagya January 6, 2022 Spoiler: Will Prithvi Get Scared Of Preeta And Step Back?

The January 6, 2022, episode of Kundali Bhagya will continue to depict Prithvi, Sherlyn and Natasha in a vulnerable position in front of Preeta. The upcoming episode will give a glimpse into whether Prithvi and Sherlyn fight back at Preeta or if they will step back from doing anything that could turn against them and make them get kicked out of the house. Read on to get all the updates for Kundali Bhagya - January 6, 2022 episode.

Kundali Bhagya - January 6, 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya January 6, 2022, spoiler begins with Prithvi standing with his financial advisor in his room while talking about Preeta's issue. The advisor warns him that Preeta has become powerful now and advises him to stay away and not try to instigate her at all. He further says that if he still tries to take revenge against Preeta, she will surely kick him out of the house as she is the owner now. As the financial advisor keeps threatening Prithvi while warning him to stay low for a while, the latter keeps drinking in tension. He then plans to teach Preeta a lesson in some other way and decides to go ahead with his other plan. He plans to prove Mahesh mentally ill in front of Preeta by increasing his medication dosage.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Karan and Preeta meet each other, the latter assures that she will not meet him again as it is difficult to control her emotions whenever she sees him. On the other hand, Sherlyn suspects as to why Karan and Preeta did not fight with each other. She then tells Natasha to do something in order to win Karan's heart. Later on, Dadi, Kritika and Natasha ask Karan whether he fought with Preeta, to which he lies and says yes. Natasha suspects him and tells him to shout at Preeta in front of everybody. On the other hand, Prithvi plans to change his strategy against Preeta and reveals his plan to Sherlyn, by which she gets shocked.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5