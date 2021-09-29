'Kundali Bhagya' September 29, 2021, Spoiler: Sherlyn Spots Sonakshi With Her Father

Kundali Bhagya September 29, 2021, the episode will take the storyline to next level when Sherlyn will begin to spy on Sonakshi in order to expose her in front of the family. As in the earlier episodes, as Sonakshi beings to prove that Preeta is not a suitable mother for Pihu, she even tries to choke on Pihu so that the family blame Preeta for neglecting Pihu’s health. Read further ahead to know everything about Kundali Bhagya September 29, 2021, spoiler and updates.

Kundali Bhagya Sepetmber 29, 2021, spoiler:

Sarla wishes to have a Karan-like boy for Srishti

Kundali Bhagya September 29, 2021, spoiler begins with Sarla and Karan speaking to each other when Sarla expresses her desire to get Srishti married to a boy who is like Karan. On the other hand, Sonakshi is seen meeting her father and telling him about how Karan and Preeta’s wedding anniversary is coming up. Sonakshi’s father then says that he knows about it before she does. He even reveals that he knows everything about the Luthra family and also gets the inside information about what goes on inside the house. Later it is depicted that when Sonakshi and his father talk to each other, Sherlyn spots them together and clicks a picture of them as proof.

Kundali Bhagya September 28, 2021, written update

In the previous episode, as Kareena yells at Preeta for not taking care of Pihu like a mother, Preeta doesn’t like it and tells her that she shouldn’t have said that as she does everything wholeheartedly. Sonakshi sees that Kareena is somewhat against Preeta and decides to influence her to prove Preeta a bad mother. On the other hand, Saral tries to convince Srishti to get married and says that she wants to find a nice boy for her. Srishti then tells her that she does not want to marry soon and then decides to call Preeta so that she can convince Sarla. As Pihu gets choked by an apple, Kareena shouts at Preeta but Sherlyn says that it is the nanny’s mistake and she should be fired from her job as she did not check the food before feeding it to Pihu. Sherlyn also says that they all can take care of Pihu and they do not need a nanny. Later, Rishabh tells Kareena that she should not have spoken to Preeta rudely, however, Dadi feels that Preeta should not have spoken to Kareena in a bad way.

(Image: @kundalibhagyazee5/Twitter)