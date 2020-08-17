'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Wishes Co-star Shraddha Arya On Her Birthday

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently took to Instagram to wish Shraddha Arya on her birthday. The actor uploaded a candid picture of himself with his Kundali Bhagya co-star and also penned down a heartfelt caption for her. Read ahead to know more about Dheeraj Dhoopar's post and the comments the post gained.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's post on Shraddha Arya

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya are co-stars from the hit show Kundali Bhagya and Shraddha Arya is celebrating her birthday today. So to wish his co-star on her birthday, Dheeraj Dhoopar posted a memorable picture of them on his Instagram. Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen sporting a black jacket and shades while Shraddha Arya is dressed like a bride in the post.

Dheeraj Dhoopar also penned down a heartfelt caption where he wished his co-star a very happy birthday. He wrote about how he always wants to see her happy. Dheeraj wrote - "Happiest birthday partner !!! May u always keep smiling & shining (emoji" (sic).

Many fans and admirers of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya responded on the post. Most fans wished Shraddha on her birthday and a few mentioned that the stars looked good together. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Dheeraj Dhoopar's Instagram

Actor Ruhi Chaturvedi also wished Shraddha Arya on her birthday. She uploaded a picture of them both on Instagram and wished her. Take a look at her post:

Pic Credit: Ruhi Chaturvedi's Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya are both very active on social media. Dheeraj Dhoopar often posts pictures with his wife on Instagram. In one of his last posts, he was seen kissing his wife Vinny Arora on the cheeks. He captioned the post - "you are my baby, my love, my smile, my wrong, my right, my happiness, my everything! You are mine !! Happiest Birthday Baby ! I love you, the most !!" (sic). Many people responded to the post with positive responses. Take a look at the post:

Shraddha Arya's last post on Instagram was about the rains and her birthday. She was sporting a black dress. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Dheeraj Dhoopar's Instagram

