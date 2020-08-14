'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 13, 2020: Preeta Decides To Expose Sherlyn & Mahira

In the August 13 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn ousts Prithvi from her room. However, the police and the Luthra family surround him but he manages to flee successfully. Rishabh recognises the knife Prithvi carried in his hand. Preeta, on the other hand, tries to expose Sherlyn and Mahira’s wrongdoings.

The episode begins with Shrishti and Sameer locking the terrace door to block the possibility of the kidnapper escaping from there. Sameer asks Shrishti to walk behind him quietly to be safe. But she argues with him thinking that he considers her weak and that she won’t be able to handle the kidnapper. However, Sameer explains that he didn’t mean to undermine her, but he cares for her and wants her to stay beside him.

Police enter Sherlyn’s room

When the police enter Sherlyn’s room, Prithvi hides behind her door and as soon as they began their search. Prithvi escapes from her room and Preeta wonders where did he disappear. While leaving Rishabh asks Sherlyn to stay alert and Preeta thinks that Rishabh is too innocent as she wants to harm him for gaining his property. Preeta knows that both Sherlyn and Mahira are planning to harm the Luthra’s and wants to stop them from destroying Karan’s family. She decides to tell the truth to Karan.

Police surround Prithvi

In the corridor, Prithvi gets surrounded by the police, but he takes Shrishti as a hostage and holds a knife at her neck. He pushes her and then escapes from the window. Police blame the Luthra’s for being a distraction in their investigation and ask them to stay safe. However, Rishabh recognises the kidnapper’s knife, he remembers that Sherlyn was using it a while ago and he begins to suspect her. Meanwhile, Dadi, Kareena & Rakhi argue about Preeta. When Dadi blames Preeta for everything in anger, Rakhi defends her saying that she is an innocent girl who belongs to a good family. She adds that Preeta would never hurt anyone. Angry Kareena shuts her off.

Preeta tries to expose Sherlyn & Mahira’s plan

Meanwhile, Preeta sees Karan inside his room, she steps inside and confronts him about Sherlyn and Mahira’s plan. However, angry Karan asks her to stay in her limit and pushes her out of the room and Preeta’s imagination break. She realises if she talks to Karan right now, he might not believe her. She decides to find out some other way to fail Mahira and Sherlyn’s plan. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

