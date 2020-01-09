'Kundali Bhagya' Tops The List Of Most-watched Television Drama; Leaves Behind 'Naagin 4'

In the world of television, things change drastically and that is quite evident by the shows that are watched by the viewers. While Naagin 4 was topping the charts as the most-watched show in the past few weeks, it has slipped to the third position.

Now the most-watched daily prime-time show is Kundali Bhagya. The show has gained immense popularity in the last few weeks for its amazing twists and turns.

Here are most-watched television shows:

The second position on the list of most-watched daily soap is taken by Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka which continues to stay on the fourth position. The daily soap Choti Sardarni has taken the fifth position in the list. The entertaining twists and turns in Sarab and Meher's life have kept its viewers hooked to the show. According to the reports, the show is doing considerably well.

The popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is stuck at the sixth position for its interesting and funny stories. The show recently completed 2900 episodes reportedly. The whole cast and crew of the show celebrated this milestone with full-energy.

Apart from this, the spin-off of Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya is also successfully running for several years now and is at the seventh spot in the most-watched television shows list. According to the reports, post the leap in the show, Abhi and Pragya's daughters are also getting as much spotlight as the leads.

The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has also climbed up the chart. The show has now taken the eighth position in the most-watched television shows list. The ugly fights, drama and changing equations of the contestants have kept the viewers glued to the show. The surprise elements in the season could also be potential reasons for its massive popularity.

Bigg Boss is followed by The Kapil Sharma Show and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While TKSS is loved by the audience for its entertainment quotient. The viewers have a deep connection with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is also one of the longest-running shows on television.

