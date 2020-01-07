Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 6, 2020: Prithvi Poses As The Leader Of The Goons

In the last week, viewers were shown that Karan, Shrishty, and Preeta decided to face the robbers. Shrishti found out that Rishabh was tied to a chair and all the guests were kept as hostages by the goons. Meanwhile, Prithvi got a clue as he found a mask that the leader of the goons had worn. He takes the mask and wore it so his identity can remain hidden. The goons assume that Prithvi is the leader. Prithvi decided to take advantage of the same and torture Luthra. Rishabh was left confused as this happened.

All that cooked up in Kundali Bhagya

Tonight’s episode begins with Prithvi making Rishabh the target. Rishabh tries to make an initiative to move but fails as Prithvi is posing as the leader. He tries torturing Rishabh, which makes Sherlyn furious. Prithvi gets an idea about Sherlyn's rising temper over him torturing Rishabh. So he decides to continue torturing so that the Luthras trust Sherlyn even more. He even threatens to kill Rishabh if Sherlyn doesn’t apologize to him right away. Rakhee was very scared throughout this. Kareena, Rakhi and Dadi even apologised to Prithvi, but Prithvi demands an apology from Sherlyn. Finally, Sherlyn gives in and decides to apologize to him. Goons are confused with their leader’s behaviour being so weird, as it is Prithvi. One of the goon asks Prithvi to rob the jewellery himself as it is the ground rule put up by him. But Prithvi gives him a tight slap saying that he is the boss and can change the rule whenever convenient. The goons become more suspicious about Prithvi. Prithvi, as the goon, tells them to continue robbing people. They say he is the boss and he has to rob the real rich people which includes Mahira, Daadi, and Rakhi. Prithvi tells them that there’s no such rule and asks them to rob the people who are left.

On the other hand, the leader of the gang realises he is locked up in a room and tries to call out for help. Prithvi hears the leader scream and decides to play loud music so that no one can hear him. Prithvi asks the goons around him to dance at the party. Preeta and Karan break into the room and sneak Rishabh away. They find out that the gang leader has been locked in another room while there is a fake robber downstairs pretending to be the leader. Karan and Preeta have a small argument about how to deal with the situation. Preeta wants to talk to the fake goon and make him take the other goons away. Karan decides to beat up all the goons and get them arrested. They both start working to make sure their plan works. Prithvi, in the mask, tells the goons that he was the one to free Rishabh and ask them to leave Sammy alone in a threatening tone. The robbers are left wondering how their boss knows Sammy’s name.

