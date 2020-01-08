Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 7, 2020: Rakhi Held At Gunpoint

In the previous episode, viewers could see Prithvi torturing Rishabh as he poses as the goon leader. Sherlyn tries to stop Prithvi and Prithvi makes her look like a hero in front of the Luthras. The real boss of the goons finds out that he has been locked in the room and screams for help. Prithvi makes all the goons dance to loud music so that they do not hear their real boss. Preeta and Karan use this chance to sneak Rishabh out of the situation by untying him. While untying Rishabh, they figure out that the real boss is locked in the room. Preeta decides to speak to the fake boss and ask him to take the goons away. Karan, on the other hand, wants to beat up the robbers.

At the beginning of tonight’s episode, Prithvi can be seen asking one of the goons to let Sameer go, which shocks everyone as he is still posing as the masked leader of the goons. One of the goons, asks him how he knows Sameer. Prithvi makes up some fake reason to convince him. Prithvi also asks the goons to rob the jewellery from Rakhi and Dadi. Meanwhile, Srishti asks Preeta to bring the leader of the goons to the bride's room with her tactics so that Srishti can teach him a lesson. Preeta gets very tense but agrees to do it.

Srishti prays to god for the success of her plan. Preeta approaches the main hall. She convinces Prithvi to follow her. The robbers take all the jewellery from Rakhi, Mahira, and Dadi. They also demand Rakhi’s Mangalsutra. Rakhi requests them to let it go but the actual leader of the goons comes there. He snatches the Mangalsutra from her. Karan and Rishabh enter and start beating up the goons. The entire Luthra family starts beating all the goons up together. But after a while, one of the goons succeeds in threatening the family by holding Rakhi as a hostage.

On the other hand, Preeta keeps on taking Prithvi to the bride's room where Srishti is already waiting. But Srishti seems too tensed to execute her plan. Preeta enters the room and tells Srishti that the fake goon has arrived. Prithvi, on the other hand, is delighted as Preeta calls him inside the groom room. Srishti tells Preeta about her plan of covering the goon with a blanket and beating him up. Preeta gets tensed but Srishti handles the situation and asks her to be positive. By then Prithvi enters the room. He gets shocked to see Srishti too. Srishti keeps on insisting that he get rid of his mask. Prithvi keeps on running around inside the room. Srishti threatens to kill him if he doesn’t remove the mask. On the other hand, Karan and Rishabh panic to see Rakhi at gunpoint.

The leader tells his goons that there was a fake leader taking his place. He also learns that Rakhi is Karan and Rishabh’s mother. Janki arrives there at this point. The goons realise that she hiding something in her dupatta. Janki tells them that she has some jewellery there. The leader of the goons decides to find the fake leader. He gets upset as his goons were unable to identify the fake leader.

Karan, on the other hand, tells Rishabh that Preeta is of no use as she was with him for the rescue but hasn’t done anything yet. In the meantime, Kritika finds out that Janki has brought red chilli powder in her dupatta. She throws it on the goons. The Luthras try to run away but Rakhi stubbornly refuses to leave there without her Mangalsutra. Rishabh and Karan manage to get the Mangalsutra for her. But before they leave from there, the goons hold the gun up to them. On the other hand, Srishti keeps on chasing Prithvi to get his mask removed. But Prithvi locks himself up in the washroom.

Srishti and Preeta are surprised to see that the goon is such a coward. Preeta then tries to talk nicely to Prithvi, so that he leaves the family. As Prithvi doesn’t reply, Preeta and Shrishti lock him inside the washroom and leave from there to rescue the rest of the people. On the other hand, goons ask Janki about her whereabouts. Janki tells them that she works for the hall. When the goons humiliate Janki, Karan tries giving him a slap on his cheek. But the goons catch him hold of him. Preeta and Srishti witness this happening.

