Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 3: Karan Sets The Wedding Mandap On Fire

Kundali Bhagya is a popular and one of the most-watched daily soaps in India. Starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the leading role, the show chronicles the story of Preeta and Shrishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother. Here is the written update of the episode aired on December 3, 2019.

The episode started with Karan wondering how to save Prithvi as he entered the room to set fire and Prithivi was lying on the floor. He called the room-service and acted as Prithvi. Sherlyn witnessed everything while hiding behind the curtains. Later he set the fire in the room and around the area. Sherlyn was still hiding behind and noticed that there was way to get out from there.

Guests at the wedding venue panicked and started running, while Sarla felt the chest pain. In all the chaos, Preeta and Karan crossed each other and went into a flashback. As soon as Preeta turned to see if Karan was there, he escaped. Janki asked Preeta and Srishti go home and started rescuing the guests. Sherlyn tried to open the door and escape but the lock got jammed.

Rishab saw Janki trying to open the locked door. He wore a pagadi and covered his face to help her out. Janki was wondering who was asking for help and checked the room. Sherlyn managed to escape from behind. Janki asked her to stop as she didn't recognise her.

In the next scene, Janki came with a doctor and informed that the fire brigade and rescue team of doctors had handled the situation at the venue. Preeta was confused as she was not able to figure out how the rescue team reached the very next moment to the venue. Meanwhile, Rishab and Karan also left the venue and reached home.

Sherlyn went to her mother's home and asked her to lie to Luthras that Sherlyn was with her. Sherlyn asked Sanjana to inform her in-laws that she was not able to attend the engagement ceremony. Rishab and Karan's mother asked about their whereabouts to which Rishab lied that they were in a meeting. On the other side, Karan rudely answered Mahira's question and changed the topic.

