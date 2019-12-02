'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update November 29: Karan And Prithvi's Plans

Kundali Bhagya is a popular and one of the most-watched daily soaps in India. Starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the leading role, the show chronicles the story of Preeta and Shrishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother. Here is the written update of the episode aired on November 29, 2019.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: November 29

The episodes open with Rishab and Karan. Rishab joined hand with brother Karan to help him in breaking Preeta and Prithvi's marriage. Whereas, Preeta asked Prithvi to back out from the marriage as she still continuing her marriage with Karan. Confused Prithvi agreed with her but later decided that by hook or by crook, he will take the marriage vows with Preeta.

Unaware of Karan and Rishab's presence in the hall, a suspicious Sarla left for the market to get the rest of the ingredients. She crossed path with Sherlyn in the market. In an attempt to throw taunts on Sarla, Sherlyn started digging out the fate of Preeta and Karan's marriage. While giving a befitting reply Sarla informed her that Preeta is getting married to Prithvi. Leaving confused Sherlyn, Sarla walked back towards the hall.

Rishab and Karan managed to enter the hall but the Pundit recognised Karan. Giving excuses, Karan confused the Pundit and moved away. Prithvi got a message from Sherlyn. He looked worried as she informed him that she was back in Mumbai. Shrishti noticed the tension on Prithvi's face and asked him what happened. He ignored the conversation by saying that it is some random notification. Later Shrishti showed the recorded video of his and Preeta's conversation where he had promised to back out from the marriage.

Prithvi was tensed as he was wondering that Shrishti might have his video with Sherlyn. Assuring Shrishti, Prithvi stated that he respects Preeta and will do as she says. Shrishti, after taunting him that she knows, left the frame.



