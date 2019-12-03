Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 2: Sherlyn Knocks Out Prithvi

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya opened with Preeta, ready as a bride, informing Janki that Prithvi agreed with her and will back out from the marriage. In another frame, Rishab called Shrishti and asked her if Preeta is getting married to Prithvi. Shristhi wanted to see Karan's reaction on Preeta's wedding, so she decided not to reveal the truth to anyone and lied to Rishab that Preeta didn't call Karan.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update November 29: Karan And Prithvi's Plans

On phone, Shrishti heard Bijee's voice from Rishab's side and looked around to search for him. Rishab managed to hide from her and saw Karan coming behind from Shrishti. Sherlyn entered the venue and moved towards Prithvi's room. She suddenly bumped into his room, and Prithvi panicked seeing her at the door. She started hitting Prithvi.

READ | Kundali Bhagya's Sherlyn To Marry In Jaipur; Shradha Arya & Kundali Gang Will Be Baaratis

He tried to fool Sherlyn and said that he is getting married to Preeta for her. But Sherlyn started threatening him and started throwing things on him. Irritated Prithvi scolded her. Sherlyn told him that she can expose his plan of ruining Luthras and will expose him in front of everyone. Prithvi confessed to her that he is in love with Preeta. Angry Sherlyn pushed him and Prithvi banged his head on the edge of the table.

READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update November 28: Prithvi Calls A Mysterious Person

Karan got furious after he listened to the half conversation between Preeta and Janki. He assumed that Preeta is willingly marrying Prithvi. Karan took a hockey stick to beat Prithvi but Rishab told Karan to not harm anyone, but instead, plan to stop Preeta's wedding. Karan told Prithvi that he will stop his wedding with Preeta. Karan told Rishab that he will burn the entire place and stop the wedding. Sarla felt a pain in her chest and called Bijee. Bijee rushed towards Preeta and bumped into Rishab. Karan was on his way to set the fire. He was shocked seeing Sherlyn and Prithvi together.

READ | Kundali Bhagya: Written Update Of The Episode Aired On November 7

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.