Kundali Bhagya Written Update November 28: Prithvi Calls A Mysterious Person

Kundali Bhagya is among the most-watched daily soaps in India. Starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the leading role, the show chronicles the story of Preeta and Srishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Kundali Bhagya written update

In the recent episode of Kundali Bhagya, Janki realised Preeta's conditions and offered to help her stop the wedding, while Karan was waiting outside Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall with an intention to stop Preeta’s marriage. Preeta declined Karan’s call, as she was in the middle of the conversation with Prithvi. Feeling insulted, an agitated Karan decided to ruin Preeta's wedding. Preeta confessed to Prithvi that she is already married to Karan and hence cannot marry him under any condition.

Meanwhile, Mahira attended the puja ceremony with her mother and Karan’s mother, Rakhi. Mahira was worried about Karan’s absence from the puja ceremony, as she believed that Karan doesn't want want to get married. Mahira’s mother was worried that Karan will try to add obstacles to Preeta’s wedding. However, Mahira raised her opinion in support of Karan and remarked that he will not do something like that on his engagement day.

Prithvi reluctantly agreed to back out of the wedding, when Preetha asked him to do so. However, Shristi, Preeta’s sister, recorded a video of Prithvi, while on call. Prithvi was angry at his decision and called an anonymous person, asking for a favour. What plan does Prithvi have in mind? Stay tuned to find out.

