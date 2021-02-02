'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Feb 1, 2021: Akshay Asks Preeta To Meet Him Alone

In Kundali Bhagya February 1 episode, Karan meets Preeta in the corridor and thanks her for what she did for Akshay and his family. Kritika comes there smiling and hugs Preeta. She says that she loved the surprise she planned for Akshay and his family. Karan says that he knows Preeta is the best and leaves when he gets a call. Kareena comes there and tells Preeta that she is happy for what she did in Kritika's haldi function but also tells her that just because she made everyone happy does not mean she won back her responsibilities. Kareena says Sherlyn and Mahira will still be responsible for making Kritika's wedding arrangements.

Kundali Bhagya written update Feb 1, 2021

In Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Srishti comes back home from the function and is surprised to find her mother Sarla smiling at her. Srishti sees Janki and comes to know that Sarla lied to her so she could come back home. She finds it surprising when Sarla does not scold her for lying to her and instead smiles at her. Srishti goes to her room only to find her window blocked with small wooden planks. She asks Sarla what happened to her window and Sarla explains that not all her mistakes will be forgiven easily. Meanwhile, Karan gets an important call from work and tells Preeta that he would have to go to another city for some work.

He asks Preeta to take up his share of responsibilities at Kritika's 'chooda' function. Preeta agrees with him and Karan asks her not to create any drama again. Akshay checks in a hotel room with Megha and gets a call from Ruchika. Ruchika tells Akshay that she was worried for him and Akshay calms her down. He flirts with Ruchika and cuts the call when Megha comes to meet him and hugs him. He tells Megha that he is happy to have her in his life and she tells him that she needs to go now. She picks up her clothes and leaves the room. Akshay calls Preeta and asks her to meet him behind Luthra house.

Srishti calls Sameer and tells him that her mother is a jailor and has locked her window with wooden planks. Sameer advises Srishti to use a screwdriver to unlock the planks whenever she wants to go out and lock it back when she is back home. Srishti thanks Sameer for his idea and pours her heart out when Sameer's phone's battery dies. Srishti thinks Sameer cut the call deliberately.

Akshay comes outside the Luthra house and calls Preeta outside. She gets surprised to find Kritika come out to meet Akshay. Kritika tells Preeta that Akshay came to meet her and have a glass of her special mango milkshake. She goes in to get the milkshake and Preeta follows her in. Akshay then stops her and asks her to wait outside to give him company.

