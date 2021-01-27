'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 26: Karan & Preeta's Relationship Gets Sour

In Kundali Bhagya January 26 episode, Preeta comes back home to find Karan in a bad mood. He tells her that she should not have lied to him. Preeta tells him that she did not wish to lie to him. Karan stops her and tells her that even if she did not wish to lie to him, she still did. Karan tells her that once trust is broken, it cannot be mended easily. He leaves the room and goes out to sleep on the terrace. He talks to himself that he might have overreacted to the situation. Mahira who had been hiding and listening to their conversation comes to meet Karan on the terrace.

In Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Mahira offers Karan help, to make him feel better. He asks her to leave from there. Preeta comes there in some time and brings a shawl to keep Karan warm. She sleeps next to him the whole night. The next morning Karan wakes up to find Preeta beside him. He reminisces the first time he saw her and fell in love with her. Preeta wakes up and tries to talk to Karan but he leaves.

Mahira and Sherlyn start the preparations for Kritika's pre-wedding functions. Preeta is shocked to see them doing things that were assigned to her. Sherlyn taunts Preeta that she has a lot of work to do and should get out of her way. Mahira tells Preeta that Kareena has not assigned Preeta's work to her, so she should go rest. Akshay calls Preeta and asks her to give Kritika her phone. He tells her that Kritika did not pick up his calls and so he had to call on her phone.

Preeta goes to Kritika's room and finds Sherlyn there. Sherlyn does not let Preeta enter the room and when Kritika sees Preeta, she ignores her. Akshay laughs at Preeta and tells her that he was just testing if the Luthras have taken some action against her, because of the things she did the other day.

Preeta goes to her room and bumps into Karan. She tells him that she knows he'll always be there for her, whenever she falls. Karan tells her that she'll always be there for her, but not when she's wrong. Kareena comes to their room to call Karan and tells Preeta that all her responsibilities have been given to Sherlyn and Mahira and that she's free now. She tells Preeta that if she wishes to, she can come for the function but should not create any drama.

