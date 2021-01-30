'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 29: Preeta Gets Conned As She Goes To Expose Akshay

In 'Kundali Bhagya' January 29 episode, Preeta regains her consciousness, and Srishti was about to follow Babu, but Preeta stops her and asks her for the evidence. Srishti selects the smartphone and the pen drive and says she can't find the files. Preeta says it is enough as they have got the mobile and pen drive and they have to go to meet Krithika soon. She tells them to admit the auto driver to the hospital, and if they want money, they can get in touch with her and leave in another car. The police reach the scene of the accident and the public gives Babu to the police. Babu says he suddenly failed to break his tempo and begs him to leave.

Sanjana is asking Rakhi about Karan. Dadi says they're all just waiting for him. Karan comes in the haldi bowl and says this haldi has Mahesh's blessings and he applies haldi to Krithika and Akshay. Krithika's going to get emotional. Rakhi tells her not to cry, and Kareena says that Mahesh's blessings are always with her.

Preeta and Srishti arrive at the house of Luthra. Srishti says that she came here without informing Sarla, so she has to make it back before Sarla knows she's here. Preeta sends her home to Arora and calls Sameer. Sameer says that somehow he handled Karan by lying to him and waiting for him.

She asks him to get ready with the projector because she reached the house of Luthra. Sameer calls Srishti and tells her to go back to Luthra's house to witness the blast without worrying about Sarla. Srishti agrees with him and asks him to open the back door because she also wants to face Akshay when his truth comes out.

Then Preeta goes to Akshay and says she knows that if she wasn't here, he would have missed her. Preeta declares that she will reveal the truth to Akshay. Srishti informs Sameer that she is delighted to see the explosion. Preeta asks if he can tell if Akshay wants to say something. He says he doesn't have anything to say. She tells the guy with the projector to start the projector and gives him the pen drive. She was surprised to see the first picture because it was a group picture and there was no picture of Ruchika.

Preeta asks the man with the projector to show the photos she gave him. He says that the pen drive only has these photos and Srishti scans the laptop. The episode ends with Akshay calling Preeta and shows a photo of himself and Krithika and says he's glad she's preparing this surprise for him.

