'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 28, 2021: Akshay's Men Hurt Preeta And Srishti

In Kundali Bhagya's January 28 episode, Sameer hears a few men talking bad about Akshay. On asking what made them think Akshay is not the suitable boy for Kritika, the man says he was talking about his son and not the groom. Sameer then calls Preeta and asks about her whereabouts. Preeta tells Sameer about Akshay's challenge and vows to expose him. She tells him to handle the situation at home while she goes to gather evidence against Akshay, with Srishti. Sameer assures Preeta he will handle things well.

Kundali Bhagya written update

In Kundali Bhagya's latest episode, Preeta and Srishti reach the shop to take the hard copies of Akshay's pictures with Ruchika. While leaving Srishti bumps into Ruchika and fails to recognise her. While Srishti and Preeta are talking about their plan to expose Akshay, Ruchika hears them and alerts Akshay. At the Luthra house, Kritika and Akshay's Haldi ceremony begins and Karan searches for Preeta. Sameer keeps an eye on Akshay, eagerly waiting to expose him.

Akshay gets a call from Megha and boasts to himself about being popular amongst girls. He ignores her call and when Ruchika calls him to tell him about Preeta and Srishti's plan, he's left shocked. He asks Ruchika how the Arora sisters managed to find proof against him. Ruchika tells him that they sneaked into her house and found photographs of them together.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 19, 2021: Akshay Misbehaves With Kritika's Friend

Akshay goes away from the main hall and goes into the washroom. He calls a henchman named Babu and asks him to hurt Preeta and Srishti, so they don't reach home. He sends them pictures of the two sisters. Babu decides to hit girls' rickshaw with his truck. Sameer follows Akshay to the washroom and the latter gets suspicious of Sameer, thinking if he's involved with the Arora sisters, to expose him.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 13, 2021: Ramona Tells Kareena About Preeta's Accusation

The entire Luthra family starts applying haldi to the bride and the groom. Sherlyn's mother enquires Mahira about the Haldi she brought from the temple. Mahira says she brought it from their kuldevata temple. Rakhi butts in and says that she brought it from their family's temple, i.e the Luthra family's temple. Sherlyn and Mahira feel disappointed with rakhi for not acknowledging Mahira as a member of their family.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 27, 2021: Akshay Asks Kritika To Cut Ties With Preeta

Meanwhile, Babu hits Preeta and Srishti's rickshaw with his truck and the two fall unconscious. Back at home, Karan senses something wrong has happened to Preeta and sheds tears. He asks Sameer about Preeta and the latter tells him that Preeta is in her room, planning a sweet surprise for Akshay and his family.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 26: Karan & Preeta's Relationship Gets Sour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.