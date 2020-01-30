Kundali Bhagya Written Update For January 30, 2020: Rishabh Finds Out About Sherlyn

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which stars on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produces by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for January 30, 2020.

In today’s episode, Rakhi tells Karan to get ready for the party. Karan looks for Sherlyn. Rakhi tells him to get ready first. Mahira thinks about what Karan is planning to do. She tells Sherlyn that Karan was asking about her. Sherlyn wants hesitates to face him, because if he caught her then he will ask for the video and will send it to the forensic lab to test the video. She tries to leave from there and collides with Rishabh. Rishabh notices Sherlyn’s behaviour and asks about it.

Krithika tells Sameer that she knows about Sherlyn and she’s happy for Preeta’s release. Karan tells her about the arrest and asks her to not reveal it to anyone because Rakhi shouldn’t know this. He feels that Sherlyn is using Mahira and Preeta. Karan comes to the party and sees Sherlyn. Mahira thinks about how to save Sherlyn from Karan. She deliberately pushes the waiter towards Sherlyn splashing food on her. Mahira asks Sherlyn to wash her dress.

Preeta recalls Karan’s talks. She believes Sarla will bring her out of jail. She thinks that Karan still doesn’t believe her when she wanted him the most. She cries thinking that he wants to bring her out of jail only because of Dadi.

Karan comes to Sherlyn’s room to talk with her but sees the mobile. He tries to unlock but it asks for a password. Before he does anything Sherlyn comes out from the washroom. Karan hides in her room. He thinks that he shouldn’t hide. Sarla tries to arrange money for lawyer fees.

Karan leaves from Sherlyn’s room as she steps out. Sameer comes to him and says he distracted her. Karan tells Rishabh that Police arrested Preeta in front of him. Upon asking by Rishabh Karan tells him that he went to give the cheque for Dadi’s treatment. Rishabh asks how could he let Police arrest Preeta. Karan tells him that they had proof given by Sherlyn. He asks him to bring Sherlyn’s phone and says he feels that Sherlyn manipulates Mahira too.

Rishabh shouts at Sherlyn. She replies that she did it all for Luthra family. He asks why did she do this. She says Preeta tried to kill Luthra's future daughter in law Mahira and he should accept this. He asks her to accept that she hates Preeta and demands her phone to see the video. She denies it and starts to pack for leaving the house because he doesn’t trust her. He says she can’t blackmail him and she can go wherever she wants to. She says if not for her then for the phone he will try to bring her back. He warns her that to prove Preeta’s innocence he doesn’t need her or her mobile.

