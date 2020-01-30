The Debate
'Kundali Bhagya' Actress Shraddha Arya And Boyfriend Alam Part Ways?

Television News

Reports suggest that Shraddha Arya broke up with her beau whom she had been dating for almost a year. Read the reports about their break-up here.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
kundali bhagya

Shraddha Arya Of Kundali Bhagya participated in Nach Baliye season 9 with her beau Alam Makkar. According to multiple media reports, before the reality show, Shraddha Arya had never mentioned about Alam to anyone. Her move to participate in reality show came as a shock to many of the television actor's fans. Now, media reports suggest that the actor has parted ways with her boyfriend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alam Makkar (@alammakkar) on

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Actor Shraddha Arya Has Been The Lead In These Shows; See List

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya breaks up with boyfriend?

The separation news comes just after two months after Nach Baliye 9 went off air. According to reports, the break-up was a mutual decision. They also reportedly did not feel the need to take the relationship ahead. However, neither Shraddha Arya nor Alam Makkar has made official statements about the break-up.

Also Read | Shraddha Arya, The 'Kundali Bhagya' Star, Has A Real Eye For Party Outfits, See Pics

Some fans have called it a fake relationship. However, Alam Makkar had denied all the rumours in the grapevine about the fake relationship. During Nach Baliye season nine, Alam Makkar and Shraddha Arya were asked about their possible engagement. To this Shraddha Arya answered that her relationship is still in the 'getting to know each other' phase and that she will not tie the knot anytime soon. Reportedly, the couple dated for less than a year and split due to unknown problems.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Star Shraddha Arya's Stunning Swimwear Looks; See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alam Makkar (@alammakkar) on

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya And Other TV Celebrities Share Their Plans For NYE

According to reports, Shraddha herself has confessed that she is aware of the fact that fans were in shock after hearing the dating news. She said that even she was in the starting phase with Alam Makkar and that she was aware of fans speculating foul play, according to several reports. 

 

 

