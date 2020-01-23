Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 22: Rishabh Cancels Flight After Hearing About Preeta

The previous episode of Kundali Bhagya ended with Sarla at the Luthra house and Karan in the hospital with Mahira. The January 22 episode started with Sarla crying and pleading Dadi to help her. While Sherlyn speaks up in between, Sarla shuts her up. This makes Kareena angry and answers back to Sarla.

Kundali Bhagya written update January 22, 2020

All this while Mahira's mother Ramona who had been quiet and watching all this scenario, finally speaks up. She tells Sarla that Preeta tried to kill Mahira because she wants to come back to Luthra house as their daughter in law and Karan's wife. She even insults Sarla and reminds her of her standards.

This makes Karan's mother furious and she asks Ramona to keep quiet. Ramona then tells Karan's mother that she had expected her to insult Sarla but she cannot do it.

Kareena then asks Karan's mother to come with her and locks her in the room with the help of Sherlyn. She tells their househelp Girish not to unlock the door until she comes back.

Meanwhile, Sammy cracks a business deal he has been working on since days. He gets very happy about it and calls up Rishabh to share the good news with him. When Rishabh's call is unreachable, he decides to call Srishti. On hearing Srishti's dull voice, he asks her what the problem is and she tells him everything about Preeta and Mahira.

Sammy is shocked to know that Preeta has been arrested and decides to call Karan. Karan does not pick up his calls and just then Rishabh calls Sammy to congratulate him for cracking the deal. Sammy then tells him everything about the issue and Rishabh cancels his flight and leaves for Luthra house.

At the Luthra house, Sarla warns Ramona and tells her not to say a single word about her daughter. The two get into a massive argument which leads to Sarla crying. Kareena then comes back and orders Sarla to leave the house. Just then, Janki comes in and asks Sarla to stop pleading to the Luthras to help her. Sarla and Janki then leave the Luthra house.

