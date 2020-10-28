'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For October 27, 2020: Karan Showers All His Love On Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 27, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For October 13, 2020: Prithvi Gains Conciousness

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya October 27 episode starts as Preeta starts to get irritated when Karan teases her by decreasing the temperature of the AC. Karan also irritates Preeta by snoring loudly. Karina comes to Sameer and asks him about why he was getting so close to Srishti. She warns him to stay away from Srishti or she will send him back to his house. Srishti thinks about why Sameer has been disconnecting her call. Srishti thinks that Karina always comes in between of Sameer and Srishti. Sarla hears Srishti talk to herself and thinks of keeping Srishti away from the Luthra family.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For October 14, 2020: Karan Misses Preeta

Sarla thinks about Preeta and how she has been struggling with everything in Luthra house. Sarla prays that Preeta gets all the happiness that she has ever dreamt about. Karan looks at Preeta trembling in cold and switches off the AC. Just as Karan gives a romantic gaze to Preeta and softly touches her hair, he thinks to himself why is he looking at Preeta in a romantic way. Preeta wakes up and realises that she is very late for her ceremony. She also notices that the AC is switched of. Preeta tries to look for Karan and finds him sleeping in the balcony. She recalls all the good moments that she had spent with Karan.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For October 19, 2020: Preeta Returns To The Luthra House

Rishabh asks Sherlyn about where she was the entire night as she wasn’t in the room. Sherlyn lies to Rishabh and says that she was with Mahira the entire night. Rishabh asks Sherlyn to stay away from Mahira. Sherlyn thinks that she has to be cautious around Rishabh as he is tracking her whereabouts. Sherlyn thinks that her only motive is to separate Karan and Preeta.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 20, 2020: Preeta And Karan Come Closer

Preeta tries to tie the knot of her blouse but is unable to do it. Karan comes over there and ties the knot of Preeta’s blouse. Just as Preeta asks Karan about why he is helping her, Karan says that he is doing so as he wants to pamper Preeta and shower all his love on her. Preeta and Karan share an intimate moment with each other. They look at each other as they think of all the good moments they had spent together. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.