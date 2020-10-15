'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For October 14, 2020: Karan Misses Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 14, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update October 14

The Kundali Bhagya October 14 episode starts as Prithvi exclaims that when he will marry Preeta at any cost. He says that Karan will be the one who will lose everything and Prithvi wants to see Karan's face then and that is why they cannot kill Karan. Just as Prithvi asks Pawan if he has understood what Prithvi meant by it, Pawan says that he did.

Pawan comes to Prithvi and asks about why he is being so nice with Preeta even when he knows that she doesn’t want to marry Prithvi and still loves Karan. Prithvi says that he is doing this because he might have not handled her with care as he doesn’t know how she is but he thinks that this is the only way to make Preeta talk with him. Prithvi says that once Preeta talks, Pawan will realize how nice she is. Prithvi mentions that nothing should happen to Preeta as she is as sensitive as glass and nothing should happen to her. However, he says that they can do whatever they want with Shrishti. Prithvi asks Pawan to get a pandit in order to get him married with Preeta.

Karan is sitting in his room thinking about how Preeta cared for him when he was ill. Just as Karan turns towards his bed, he remembers how the two fought over their belongings. Karan opens the wardrobe and sees all of Preeta’s belongings inside. Karan becomes sure of the fact that Preeta would not have run away as she cannot leave Karan. Karan thinks that she might have gone somewhere but will come back to him, and takes their photo and remembers the moments he spent with Preeta.

Shrishti succeeds in freeing her hand from Pawan and tries waking Janki (who is unconscious). Shrishti starts remembering everything that happened with her and how Prithvi is the one behind everything that is happening to them. Janki opens her eyes wide after remembering how Prithvi threatened her and how he is the one behind everything. Pawan is shocked to see that Janki regains conscious. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

