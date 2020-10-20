Kundali Bhagya Written Update For October 19, 2020: Preeta Returns To The Luthra House

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on Oct 19, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya Oct 19 episode starts as Preeta returns to the Luthra house and tells Sarla and Sameer that Prithvi and Pawan had kidnapped her. Later, Sarla tells Preeta that all this was Mahira’s plan and it is she who had ordered for Preeta’s kidnapping. Preeta then decides to teach Mahira a lesson.

Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he finds Preeta even more attractive now, but he is upset because she rejected him. Meanwhile, Shrishti and Sameer lead Mahira to a room where Preeta is already present. Just as Preeta tells Mahira that she will tell the Luthra family about Mahira’s wrong-doings, Mahira threatens Preeta that no one will believe her. Sameer jumps into the conversation and tells her that he will reveal Mahira’s truth to everyone. Preeta goes to the hall and draws everyone’s attention to herself. The guests at the party debate about the real wife of Karan and say that Preeta is a lot better than Mahira.

Mahira trips in front of Preeta and tries to stop her from speaking. Preeta asks Sherlyn to take Mahira away and announces herself to be the real Preeta Karan Luthra in front of the guests. To teach Mahira a lesson, Preeta tells all the guests that Mahira is very drunk. Mahira interrupts and tells the guests that she is not drunk and that she is Karan Luthra’s wife. At the reception function, Preeta requests everyone to excuse Mahira’s behaviour. She tells Mahira not to worry as her relationship with Karan will stay the same, that is of a celebrity and a fan. Preeta warns Mahira to stay away from her husband. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

