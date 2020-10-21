'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 20, 2020: Preeta And Karan Come Closer

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel ZeeTV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 20, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya October 20 episode starts as Preeta informs the entire media, the police inspector, and all the guests present at the reception function that she will never allow anyone to harm the reputation of the Luthra family. She shows all of them the true face of Mahira and proves that she is completely innocent. Mahira gets very angry and starts to shout at Preeta and also the guests present there. Seeing Mahira’s outburst, Ramona and Sherlyn take her away from the function and ask her to change her clothes and freshen up. They further warn Mahira that with such a bad attitude, she will be digging her own grave.

Meanwhile, Sameer asks the guests to settle down as the real reception function is now about to start. He announces that the newlywed couple is going to give a dance performance together. Just as Preeta and Karan start dancing romantically, they start talking to each other. Karan asks Preeta about where she was this entire time and what happened to her. Preeta tells Karan that all that isn’t important as she is with him now and knows that he really missed her.

Karan doesn’t admit to the fact that he missed Preeta and tells her that it was in fact Preeta who missed Karan. He says that Preeta couldn’t live without him and that is why she has come back to the Luthra house from wherever she was. Karan says that he got completely tension-free seeing Preeta at the reception function and that he was always sure about the fact that Preeta could never leave Karan and go away.

As Sanjana comes to know that Sherlyn took Prithvi and Pawan’s help to kidnap Preeta, she gets very angry. Sanjana asks Sherlyn to stop playing these games and leave Prithvi, as he is of no good to her. She even suggests Sherlyn to stop helping Mahira as in doing so, she will put Sherlyn in a lot of trouble. Ramona hears Sanjana say this and starts to clap. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

