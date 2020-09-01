'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 31, 2020: Sarla Gets Angry At Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the Kundali Bhagya written update of the episode aired on August 31, 2020. Read ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update, August 31 episode

The episode starts as Prithvi turns towards Sarla in anger, asking about why did she slap him as he said all those things, not by choice. He said that he has only informed her about what the people would say about Preeta but even if she still wants to slap him, she can. Sarla said that she will slap him again if he says those things about Preeta because even if god came to say those things about Preeta she would not listen to him. Sarla orders him to leave the house and go wherever he wishes.

Prithvi says that she can hit him all she wants but only on one condition. He says that if she is asking him to leave the house, then this means that she has accepted the marriage of Preeta and Karan. Prithvi says that if that is the fact then he will leave the house right now. Just when the two are talking, Janki comes inside and says that he must leave otherwise she will force him to leave. Janki takes Prithvi’s hand but in his struggle to break free, Janki hits her head against the door. Sarla gets very angry with him as she goes to see if Janki is hurt. Sarla takes Prithvi’s hand and throws him out of the house and Prithvi leaves from there in frustration.

Sarla shouts at Janki, ordering her to leave the house. Janki asks why is she asking her to leave the house when she is on Sarla’s side. Sarla says that the issue is between her and Preeta so Janki should not speak in between. Sarla says that the first time Karan married Preeta in disguise, assuring that he will take complete care of her, as he loves her a lot. But, all he did was leave her alone in the middle of the night and she had come back.

Sarla says that last time she never said anything to Preeta because she knew it was Karan who was wrong. But this time Preeta has married Karan by her own choice, even after knowing how people would make fun of her and her family would throw her out of the house. Sarla asks why did Preeta do it when she had promised that she would only watch the wedding and has she no self-confidence because she always comes back after being scolded.

Preeta comes over there to answer all the questions. Preeta says that Sarla is right and it is her own fault as she has given them such good habits that Preeta was forced to do something as she came to know that Sherlin and Maira were planning to kill Mahesh Luthra. Preeta says that it was Sherlin who got Rishab kidnapped and after knowing this Preeta was forced to help Rishab. Sarla says that Preeta should have told everyone when she came to know about this as it is not her responsibility to take care of them.

