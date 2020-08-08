'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For August 7, 2020: Karan's Wedding Functions Start

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on-air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show went off-air in mid of March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on-air after a gap of three months. Here is the written update for Kundali Bhagya’s episode that aired on August 7, 2020. Read ahead.

The episode starts as Rishab says that Karan has the option of going by what his heart wants, unlike him. He says that if he had that option then he would not have gotten married to Sherlin. Sanjana asks what Rishab means by his statement.

Rakhi apologizes to Sanjana and says that maybe they had a fight because of the incident that Rishab mentions. She also explains Rishab to not take these things to the heart as small fights happen between a husband and wife, every now and then. Rishab then says that he is no longer angry and will try not to fight with his wife. Hearing this everyone gets happy but deep down Rishab knows that Sherlin is not who he wanted to marry.

Meanwhile, Sherlin waits for Maira as she comes out and is hiding something. Sherlin forcefully makes Maira reveal what she is hiding and is shocked to see a bottle of liquor in her hands. When Sherlin asks her why she has liquor with herself, Maira says that she is finally marrying Karan which means that Preeta has lost, and she needs to celebrate, so that is why she has the liquor.

Just as Preeta wonders when the wedding will end, Kartika comes to her and says that she is feeling very sorry for Preeta. When Preeta says that she doesn’t know what Kartika is talking about, Kartika says that she knows how hard it must be for Preeta to see Karan getting married. Kartika says that in fact, Preeta should not even be present at the wedding, to which Karan interrupts and says that he is lucky to have Preeta as his guest.

