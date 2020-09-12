'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For September 11, 2020: Shrishti Threatens Sameer

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on-air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is aired on Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode that aired on September 11, 2020.

Kundali Bhagya written update, Sept 11

The episode starts as Preeta gets a call from Sarla who asks Preeta if she is okay. Sarla tries to say something but is not able to, Preeta asks her about what has happened and why is she so nervous talking to her own daughter. Janki takes the phone from Sarla’s hands and says that the latter got worried when Shrishti mentioned about Preeta’s first night at the Luthra house.

Preeta tells Sarla that she should not talk about Karan as he did not want to accept Preeta as his wife and only agreed to prove that she is wrong.

Preeta says that Karan even blames her for the condition of Mahesh Luthra. Sarla says that she knows who is against the family and says that Preeta is well aware of how Sherlin and Maira are trying to ruin the Luthra family which is why she took this big step and assured Preeta that everything will be alright. Preeta tells Sarla that Karan is a liar and that he might be instigated by both Maira and Sherlin as they never wanted Preeta to come to the Luthra house.

Shrishti is in her room and just as she opens the window she thinks that this would be the first night when she would sleep alone and would not have to listen to Preeta’s scolding at every moment. Shrishti says that she would miss it but it is the right thing as Preeta has finally gone to her house. Shrishti then calls Sameer who tells her that Preeta is sleeping in Karan’s room while Karan is sleeping in the guest room. Just as Shrishti asks Sameer to go and explain Karan that what he is doing is not right, Sameer says that he doesn’t want to get beaten up. Shrishti then threatens Sameer by saying that if he doesn’t do what she is asking him to do then she will come to the Luthra house and tell everyone that Sameer tried to kiss Shrishti. Sameer is really tensed hearing the threat.

