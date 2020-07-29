'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update July 28, 2020: Karan Helps Sarla To Get Her Purse Back

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, a goon tries to snatch her purse when Sarla went to buy some groceries. Karan sees them from his car and runs behind the thief. While at Preeta’s house, Shrishti and Janaki break the door as they thought that Preeta will do something to herself, but Preeta assures them that she is quite strong to such consequences in life. Preeta then leaves the room telling them that she is fine and goes to call her mom. Read what happened next here-

Kundali Bhagya Written Update of 28th July 2020-

The episode starts with Preeta coming out of her room to call her mom. When Preeta tries to call her mother, she finds that her phone is out of coverage and later it is switched off. On the other hand, Mahira is excited about her marriage and tries her marriage lehenga. Sherlyn comes to Mahira’s room and tells her that, she is not feeling well, and thinks that something wrong is going to happen. Sherlyn informs Mahira that Karan is not at home, and she asks if Prithvi has done something. Sherlyn replies to Mahira that he will not do anything. But, Mahira assures her that she is not tensed because she is sure that Karan will surely come back and marry her. Mahira is very sure and tells Sherlyn that Karan has promised her and also told her not to worry at all. But Sherlyn warns Mahira that, she should be aware and extra-cautious of Preeta, till her marriage is finally done, and because of Mahira’s overconfidence, it is possible that her dream of getting married to Karan will never come true.

On the other side, Karan fights with the goon for Sarla’s purse and tries to attack with a knife. But Sarla comes there and snatches her purse from the thief and tells Karan to stop attacking the goon. But the goon acts smart and pushes Sarla and takes the purse back and runs from there. Karan runs and attacks him with a ball. In the meantime, police reach the spot. Preeta’s mother then thanks Karan, while his fans come there for a selfie. At Preeta’s house, everyone gets tensed as Sarla doesn’t reach home. When she enters the house, Shrishti yells at her mother for being late and tells her that they got so scared because of her. Sarla then explains to her that now she understood how it feels when Shrishti also goes anywhere without informing her and ignores her calls.

When everyone asks Sarla the reason for coming late, she lies and says that there was a long queue at the chemist. But Janaki judges Sarla and looks at her purse and wound on her hand. Sarla then asks why was Karan’s car in the area, and Preeta admits to her mother that he had come home. While at Karan’s house, grandmother is not allowing Rishab to go to the office, as it is Karan’s marriage.

On the other side, at Preeta’s house, Sarla and other family members fight about how can Karan come and invite Preeta. Sarla says that Preeta is not Karan’s wife, and hence Shrishti asks what is the problem in sending Preeta to Karan’s marriage. Preeta refuses to go to Karan’s marriage. Listening to this Sarla says that if Preeta is not going then no one else will go. At Karan’s house, Kareena scolds Karan for going to Preeta’s house and inviting her as she always creates a scene

Precap: Preeta tells her family members that she has decided to go to Karan’s marriage, and looking at him getting married her heart won’t break. Sarla looks at her in shock.

