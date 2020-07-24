'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update July 23: Karan Promises To Marry Mahira, Preeta Cries

In the last episode, Preeta and Shristi succeed in catching the kidnapper, but Prithvi had already replaced Rana in his place. Karan and Rishab, both of them question Rana about who sent him to kidnap Rishab. While Rana said that he did all this for the sake of money as this is his profession and he was offered three times the money to complete this task. Rana then tells a lie to all of them that he took the money for this job from Preeta Arora. Everyone gets shocked to hear this, and Preeta does not believe what Rana is saying. See what happened next in the Kundali Bhagya episode of 23rd July-

Kundali Bhagya Written Update - July 23, 2020

The episode of Kundali Bhagya started with the goon blaming Preeta for the kidnapping, and everyone gets shocked and stare at her. Shrishti shouts at the goon and says that he is a liar. The goon directly speaks to Preeta that it was about his life, so he had to speak, and hence he blamed Preeta’s mother as well. Rakhi again asked the goon that, who paid him? He repeatedly takes Preeta’s name, but Rakhi does not believe him, and slaps him, as she wanted him to speak the truth. They know Preeta and her mother can’t even think of such a heinous act. Rishab also gets angry and Rakhi and Rishabh ask the inspector to interrogate the goon well.

Mahira now interferes and says that why they are trusting Preeta blindly, as she has got a reason to do all this, and that is to stop her marriage with Karan. Mahira tries to manipulate the family, while Shrishti fully supports Preeta in her plan as well. While, Preeta warns Mahira that he should stop saying whatever she is, and also not blame her. Preeta also tells, but one thing she said is true, that she doesn’t want her and Karan’s marriage. Karan shouts at Preeta, and holds Mahira’s arm and says she is the best girl for him and no matter the Muhurat is gone but he will marry her. Karan Luthra says that Preeta Arora means nothing to him and leaves the hall. Preeta wipes her tears, while Rishab joins his hands and thanks Preeta for everything. Sherlyn interferes that Rishab can’t differentiate the right and wrong, but he says that she is right because she understood Sherlyn's true intentions. Kareena says that she and Sherlyn will make sure that Mahira marries Karan tomorrow, keeping the unwanted people away.

Before they leave, Preeta thanks Rakhi for always supporting her. And they start praising and thanking each other. While, Preeta also says that Rishabh and herself have been great friends, and Rishab has supported her and her sister multiple times, it was her first chance to return the help. Rishab than says that he considers himself lucky to have her as a friend. Preeta also thanks Sameer for his help. At Preeta’s home, Janki Bhua was tensed and waiting for the girls, and as soon as they reach, she tells them to go and sleep in Sarla’s room. Shrishti speaks loudly, and Sarla comes there, angrily, and Shrishti started explaining that it was Sameer, she had just asked him to open the window and he took it way too seriously.

Sarla then questions Preeta what’s going on, and locked Shrishti in the room. Sarla said that she herself went to Luthra House, and there was no wedding going on in Luthra House, and Sherlyn also said that Preeta wasn’t there. She then again inquires the girls what’s going on between them, and as Shrishti tries to say something, Sarla angrily threatens to slap her. Preeta then speaks the truth about the kidnapping of Rishab, and they fight with the kidnapper. Preeta then tells Sarla that, Rakhi was happy and even thanked her, but Sarla asked, what did Kareena, Mahira, Sherlyn and Karan say? The episode ended with Sarla saying that they must have insulted her.

