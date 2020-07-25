Kundali Bhagya Written Update July 24: Karan And Preeta Miss Each Other

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, Rakhi and Rishab stand for Preeta and says that they believe her and she cannot do such a thing. While, Preeta and Shrishti reach home, and Sarla questions Preeta what’s going and where was she. Preeta speaks the truth about the kidnapping of Rishab, and the fight with the kidnapper. Preeta tells to Sarla that, Rakhi was happy and even thanked her, but Sarla asked, what everyone else said? The episode ended by Sarla saying that they must have insulted her. To know happened next, read ahead:

Kundali Bhagya written update, July 24, 2020

The episode of Kundali Bhagya started with Sarla saying that she is sure that the Luthra’s would have insulted Preeta again. She feels hurt and says that she feels very bad when someone insults her daughters and asks why Preeta keeps doing the same mistake and keeps getting hurting her by helping those Luthra’s. Preeta feels sorry and asks her not to cry On the other hand, Mahira blames Sherlyn for stopping her marriage, but assures that the next day her marriage will happen without any problem.

Also, Mahira tells Sherlyn and her boyfriend to not create any problem in her marriage with Karan. Sherlyn says to Mahira that she should do something that Karan should just listen to her and not Rakhi and Rishab as they trust Preeta. Preeta talks to Sarla and says that Rishab is a very good friend of hers as he has always helped her in problems. And if someone was kidnapping him in front of her eyes then how can she stay without doing anything for him. Listening to all this, Sarla feels proud of Preeta, as she can do anything for others but by doing this she always hurts herself most.

Mahira then talks to Kareena that she is afraid that Preeta would create another problem on her marriage day. Kareena says that Preeta can’t enter the Luthra house and hence, she should not be afraid. Mahira hugs Kareena and thanks her. Preeta and Karan both think about each other and recall the good times they have spent together. Mahira comes to meet Karan and in a very tensed way asked him that will he marry her? Karan says he has promised her already and he will marry her definitely. Mahira hugs him and thanks him. They talk for some time, and when she again tries to hug him, he says that he wants to rest for some time, and then she happily leaves from there as she is sure that he won’t break his promise.

Sameer then comes to Karan’s room to rest but because of the rain his bed is wet now. And on the other hand, Shrishti wants to enjoy the rain and opens the windows, but Preeta says she doesn’t like rain. Shrishti says Preeta will think of Karan's comfort and that’s why she is saying this. Karan wakes up from his sleep, and Sameer asks him how was his dream, as he was mumbling Preeta’s name in his sleep. He asks whether Karan doesn’t want to lose Preeta, and listening to this, Karan asks him to stop. Karan tells Sameer to shut up and leaves from there. While Shrishti thinks Preeta seems so calm but she knows that Preeta is tensed and thinking about Karan’s marriage. The episode ends with Preeta recalling how Karan told her that he will definitely marry Mahira.

