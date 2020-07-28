'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update July 27, 2020: Karan Comes To Invite Preeta

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sameer tells Karan that he was mumbling Preeta’s name in his sleep. He said to Karan that he doesn’t want to lose Preeta, and listening to this, Karan asked him to stop. While Shrishti thinks Preeta seems so calm but she knows that Preeta is tensed and thinking about Karan’s marriage. The episode ends with Preeta recalling how Karan told her that he will definitely marry Mahira. To know what happened next, read ahead.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update - July 27, 2020-

The episode of Kundali Bhagya started with Janaki finding the knife, while Shrishti says that she has brought it out to cut apples. Preeta says that if she had bought, she should have kept it back, and Janaki also shouts at her. Shrishti shouts in a very funny way that why is everyone all the time scolding her. Shrishti comes to Preeta and asks to watch TV and divert her mind, as she knows that Preeta is missing Karan.

Preeta gets angry and refuses, but she tells that she was thinking about Karan that he is such a bad guy with a bad soul. And Preeta doesn’t want to meet him again. Preeta’s mom listens to their conversation and gets happy that Preeta hates Karan. Preeta asks her mother, that is she happy because Preeta doesn’t care if Karan is there or no. Preeta’s mom then goes to the market to buy groceries.

While Preeta goes to her room and curses herself for missing Karan and remembering him. While Shrishti comes to Janaki and they talk to each other, Janaki says that how Karan is getting married to another girl and it is good. Because Preeta will be happy when he goes from Preeta’s life. While Shristi feels that everything will be good and Karan will come to take Preeta with him.

In the meantime, Karan reaches there and Shrishti gets shocked. Karan shouts Preeta’s name and she comes out of her room, and they look at each other and remember the old memories of each other. Then Karan holds her hand and tells her to come with him because he wants her to see him getting married to Mahira. Because he wants to prove everyone that he doesn’t love her and is not afraid of losing her, and doesn’t feel anything for her. While Janaki shouts that Preeta will not go with him and attend his wedding. Karan says that she will definitely go with him, and why are they afraid of sending her with him. He then brings his and Mahira’s wedding card and gives it to Preeta, and feels her that she is specially invited. After that, she runs away from there in her room, closes the door, and cries.

While on the other hand, Sarla is walking on the road and thinking about Preeta, and in the meantime, a goon tries to snatch her purse. He takes his purse and goes from there, and Karan sees them from his car and runs behind the thief. While Shrishti and Janaki break the door as Preeta does not open the door. They get afraid and think that Preeta will do something to herself, but Preeta assures them that she is quite strong to such consequences in life. She will never hurt them by doing such a thing or even thinking about it. Preeta then wipes her tear and tell them to also be happy because of Karan, as he is not that important. Preeta then goes to call and her mom, and also tells to Janaki that not to tell anything to her Grandmom, otherwise she will feel bad.

