Kundali Bhagya December 30 Written Update: Kareena Tells Preeta To Stop Staring At Karan

On the episode of Kundali Bhagya which aired on December 30, 2019, the episode started with Karan and Preeta in a conversation on the terrace. Karan confronted Preeta and asked her if she still likes him, to which she replies that he does not matter to her. She went on telling him that it is he who misses her and which is why he keeps bothering her every now and then.

Kundali Bhagya written update, December 30, 2019

Luthras, on the other hand, start creating a scene in the hall complain that the hall has turned warmer and the heat is ruining their makeup. Then a flashback is shown in which Sherlyn and Mahira put hot water in the cooler which turns the hall hotter. Kareena ma'am insults Srishti and asks her to take care of the heater since she owns the hall. Srishti rudely questions them and asks them to not apply so much makeup.

Meanwhile, Preeta walks in and everybody starts questioning her about the cooler. Sherlyn too raises her voice at Preeta but Preeta replies in a calm way, to which Sherlyn keeps quiet. Her plan to provocate Arora sisters go awry as neither Preeta nor Srishti back answers them.

Rishabh calls up his office colleague and asks to bring iceboxes. He finds out that even Karan had ordered iceboxes and that makes him happy. Sherlyn and Mahira are shocked to find out that Preeta manages to arrange for ice boxes in such a short span of time. Karan thanks the ice vendors on the phone and walks towards his family, asking them if everything was fine.

Karan then goes out to get the Panditji to the hall and Kareena ma'am tells everybody that the Mehendi used for the function is very auspicious and whoever applies the Mehendi first will become Karan's wife without any rituals. After listening to this Preeta walks out of the room and Kareena ma'am follows her.

She tells Preeta to forget Karan because he has moved on in his life. She insults Preeta and asks her to stop staring at Karan. She further tells her that she knows Preeta very well and warns her to stay out of Karan's life because she does not want any problems in Karan’s life.

