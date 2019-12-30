Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya And Other TV Celebrities Share Their Plans For NYE

With the decade as well as the year coming to an end, people are planning their best to make the most out of the last day of the year. Some of the most popular TV stars also have some big plans for New Year’s eve. Here are the plans of some of the favourite TV stars for New Year’s eve:

Shraddha Arya (Kundali Bhagya):

Shraddha Arya, the actor from the renowned Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya is planning to spend her New Year’s eve in Sri Lanka. In a conversation with a leading media outlet, the Kundali Bhagya actor, Shraddha Arya revealed how she plans to spend four days in Colombo.

She also mentioned her plans to explore the pristine beaches, temples and other exciting locations in and around Colombo. Thus the Kundali Bhagya actor is set with her bang on New Year plans.

Nishant Singh Malkani (Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega):

Nishant Singh Malkani, popularly known by his screen name Akshat from the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payegi plans to spend the New Year eve with his family. The actor mentioned how he plans to welcome the New Year with his family in Delhi.

Nishant Singh Malkani also said how the city has a lovely vibe around this time of the year, with chilly nights and bonfires. The actor also said that the ultimate plan is to dance the night away.

Gautam Rode (Bhakharwadi):

Gautam Rode, who recently joined the cast of Bhakharwadi in the shoes of Abhijeet Annasaheb Ogale, also has a few New Year plans in place. He shared how New Year in his house comes attached with a ritual where Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Awasthy go out on a date.

Gautam further added that they make it a point to go out on a date on every New Year to the same restaurant and also try to have the same table as they had on their first date. Gautam Rode’s New Year plans are not just unique but also genuinely heartwarming.

