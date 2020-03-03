Kundali Bhagya Written Update March 02, 2020: Srishti And Karan Find The Actual Video

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which stars on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produces by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 02

Today's episode started with Rishabh telling Sherlyn to wait at the court. He asked Mahira why she tampered with the video. Kareena asked him to discuss everything later at home and not at the court. Preeta thanked Srishti for bringing the actual video to court. Srishti told Preeta that Karan helped her to find the video. Srishti told Preeta that Karan saw Mahira sneaking into Sherlyn’s room while she was busy making everyone unconscious in the house.

Karan asked Srishti to use the password ‘Punnu’ which is Sherlyn’s nickname for Prithvi. Karan asked Mahira why she tried to push Preeta in front of the truck. Mahira said that she was trying to surprise Preeta. Karan did not buy Mahira’s excuse and Rishabh asked him to go home and discuss this. At the Luthra's house, everyone gathered in Mahesh and Rakhi’s room to scold Sherlyn.

Karan said that Preeta and her family need to file a case against Sherlyn. Mahira said that Sherlyn was not entirely wrong because Preeta tried to attack her at the hospital. Rishabh asked Mahira to stop listening to Sherlyn. Everyone was distracted when Mahesh started breathing heavily. Sherlyn looked worried as the Luthras called the doctors to tell them about Mahesh's condition.

Preet tried to call Karan on his phone but he did not answer. When she tried again Mahira answered the call. She told Preeta that Karan was trying on a sherwani so he would not talk to her. Preeta called back and told Mahira that she knew Karan was not trying on any sherwani and told her to stop getting in between her and Karan and with this, the episode ended.

