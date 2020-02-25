Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 25: Mahira Blackmails Karan To Marry Her

In today's episode, Srishti got very angry at Mahira that she made her unconscious with an injection. Karan refused to marry Mahira, after which she blackmailed Karan that if he did not marry her, she will ruin his honour. Srishti injected Mahira with a truth serum. When Mahira sensed, the entire Luthra family stood in front of her and they questioned her and record her words. Preeta asked Mahira if she was in love with Karan, in response to which she said that she was not.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 24, 2020: Police Check The Luthra House

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 20: Karan Takes The Truck Driver To His House

Here is what happened

Those people asked her if Karan had molested her before Mahira answered, her parents came there and ask them to open the door, which frightened the family. Srishti went ahead with the idea that Luthra's family will be able to get Preeta to sit on the pavilion as Karan's bride so that Luthras will get some time and by then they will take the truth out of Mahira. But Preeta did not believe that Srishti assured her that she will not let her get married before Mahira got all the truth out of it. For Preeta, Srishti asked Kritika to bring a lehenga like Mahira but Kritika saw that she does not have the same lehenga after which they took Mahira and removed her dress and gave it to Preeta.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 17: Karan Gave A Bouquet To Preeta

Pandit told the people to stand for the rounds after which Preeta's senses were lost, she told Karan that she will not stand but Karan said that that people will be suspicious, Preeta stood up and Karan also gave his garland to Preeta. There was no idea in the minds of both of them what to do and they both were confused, and with this, the episode ended.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 19: Truck Driver Ties Karan To A Chair

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update | February 21: Mahira Conspires Against Preeta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.