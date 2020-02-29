Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 28: Police Arrest Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which stars on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produces by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for February 28

In the recent episode of Kundali Bhagya Karan and Rishabh demanded that they want to know who paid the truck driver the money to kill Preeta. The truck driver tried to run away but out of nowhere, the police returned to the Luthra house. They arrested the truck driver who confessed his crime to the police. However, the police also added that they will have to arrest Preeta along with the Luthra family.

Preeta said that the Luthras did not know that Preeta was hiding in their house. When Preeta was arrested, Rishabh asked Sherlyn to show him the video. Sherlyn tried to make him trust her without showing the video but Rishabh refused to accept her answer. Sherlyn told Rishabh that she will see him in court. Srishti also went home and told them that the truck driver admitted his crimes and will be but behind bars by the court.

Karan reached the court with Rishabh and Rakhi where he met Preeta’s family. Karan felt like Sarla was still angry with him. When Preeta reached there with the police, Karan and Sarla both told her that everything will be alright now on. At the court, Preeta’s lawyer presented the new evidence. He even called the police inspector who told the court that Preeta was innocent and the truck driver was paid to kill Preeta.

The lawyer then called Srishti as a witness. Srishti told the court that the video which was shown to the court was fake and she later showed the judge the real video. However, the video did not show Preeta pushing Mahira in front of the truck. When the judge was about to declare Preeta innocent. Karan told Rishabh that Sherlyn had tampered with the video and with this, the episode ended.

