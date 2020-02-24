Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 24, 2020: Police Check The Luthra House

Monday night's episode began with Shristy calling Sameer and informing him that the police came to her house to search Preeta. Rishab took his mobile from Sameer and consoled Shristy and said that the police did not even investigate Preeta’s case correctly. Shristy said when Preeta did not even push Mahira then how did Sherlyn have a video of the event and that there was definitely something wrong in that video. She also felt that the police would not have sent the video to forensic lab for test if it weren't sketchy.

Rishab told Sameer that he had so many questions and Sherlyn had to answer them and left from there. Ramona got worried for Mahira. Sherlyn said that Mahira did the wrong thing by calling the police but Mahira got happy thinking the police will take Preeta and Trucker with them. Ramona thought her husband should not know about all this. Rakhi saw the police outside Luthra house.

The police came inside Luthra house and informed them that Preeta escaped from their custody. The Luthra family acted like they were shocked on hearing him. Police said they had to search Luthra house. After that Rishab said his family only gave complaint against Preeta then why would they save her?

Rakhi said when police will come downstairs she will talk to them again. Kareena said Rakhi cannot act so they asked her to stay silent. Rishab went there with the police and said that he told police that Dadi only hid Preeta in her room. Dadi was shocked on hearing that and says she was innocent.

Karan decided to hide the Trucker and Preeta on the terrace. When police were checking in Dadi’s room Karan and Preeta crossed that room. However, this aroused the police's suspicion as they felt someone went in another direction. The episode ended with the police acting on their hunch and Rishab following them.

