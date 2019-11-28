Kundali Bhagya Written Update November 27 : Will Preeta Marry Prithvi?

The episode started with Rishab pulling Karan’s leg, urging him to accept that he was not happy with Preeta marrying Prithvi Malhotra. Karan, on the other hand, was fuming with anger but did not want to show that he did not like the thought of Preeta marrying someone else. He told Rishab that he is going for a brunch with his group of friends and walked out of the room. Rishab smiled for he knew where Karan had gone. He knew that Karan was not going out with his friends, but to stop the wedding of Preeta and Prithvi Malhotra.

Srishti helped Preeta get dressed up for the wedding. Preeta looked worried and Srishti then told her that she remembers that she had to get Prithvi to Preeta’s room first because Preeta wanted to call off the wedding. Their mother enters the room to look out for them and Srishti changes the topic. Sameer was busy with the preparation of Karan and Mahira’s wedding and went to find Rishab and Karan but, to his surprise, the two were missing and then Sameer found the wedding card of Preeta and Prithvi and this gave him a shock.

Sarla waited at the door of their house to wait for Prithvi to come with the wedding procession. Srishti came down and told Sarla that Prithvi’s phone was switched off since the day before and this worried Sarla even more. She thought Prithvi might not turn up for the wedding. She scolded Srishti for calling Prithvi. Meanwhile, the sound of the wedding drums was heard and Sarla smiled because she came to know that the wedding procession has arrived which means, Prithvi had arrived.

Karan, on the other hand, picked a hockey stick and walked to his car to find Rishab in, already. He asked Rishab why he was there, to which, Rishab replied that he was going for a meeting in a building which was right behind the restaurant Karan was going to. On the way, Rishab asks him why he was taking the wrong route, just to make him say that he was going to Preeta’s wedding. Karan stopped the car outside Preeta’s house. The episode ended with Preeta’s Janki aunty helping her meet Prithvi to call off the wedding.

