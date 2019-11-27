Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Will Karan Stop Preeta's Wedding?

In the previous episode of the show, Prithvi quips that he has won against Karan as he is now marrying Preeta. He invites Rakhi, Luthra’s as well as Karan to his wedding. Preeta tries calling him so that she could cancel their wedding when Prithvi is at Luthra’s home. She is truly surprised by the announcement as she even did not want to be friends with Prithvi. Sherlyn knows that he was in Luthra’s house yet Rishabh does not tell her about it.

About the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya

In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn, after learning that Prithvi went to the Luthra house, calls him up to know why did he do that. To which, he answers that Karan had punctured his car’s tyres and he went to rebuke him for the same. The reason for their conversation turned out to be another fight at home.

Sherlyn warns Prithvi by asking him to never visit that house again. Sherlyn also informs and makes sure that her friends do not speak anything bad about Prithvi. Karan pays a visit to the practice club for Preeta. Karan understands that Preeta did not arrive here for any personal reason. On this, he gets upset and goes back home to get ready for his engagement.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Written Updates For The November 1, 2019 Episode

Kritika does not feel right about Preeta's wedding

While Mahira is elated about the wedding, Kritika makes her aware of the situation by telling her that it is not going right. To which, Mahira replies to Kritika that she should be happy for Preeta and cease lending support to her. Kritika is shaken with surprise by Mahira’s reaction and tells her about the same. On the other hand, Karan informs everybody that he is going back home for his engagement function but he goes to Preeta’s home.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 22: Prithvi Gives His Nod To Marry Preeta

Will Karan stop Preeta-Prithvi's wedding

Karan is shocked and upset that Preeta is getting married to Prithvi after she has asked him for alimony. Lost in old memories, he feels that she is still his wife and rings her home’s doorbell. Frightened and panicky, Karan takes quick steps back and moves away. Preeta immediately opens the door only to see no visitor outside. Lost and sad Preeta gets back with her wedding preparations and Karan sees her like that through the door.

Also read: Shraddha Arya Aka Preeta From Kundali Bhagya Is A Total Fashionista, Here’s Why

Prithvi switches off his mobile phone to avoid Preeta’s calls. But she does not feel that he is not good and tells the same to Srishti. Preeta, on the other hand, is quite sure about calling off the wedding with Prithvi. On the Karan’s end, he is still shocked and confusingly asks Rishabh that why is Preeta marrying Prithvi.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Karan Gets Furious About Prithvi-Preeta's Marriage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.